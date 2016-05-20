BRIEF-GE Capital to cut stake in Moneta Bank to 42 pct through overallotment sale

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Moneta Money Bank
* Moneta Money Bank says GE Capital will sell further 33,101,565 shares of Moneta common stock through an overallotment option on this month's listing on the Prague stock market at the offer price of 68 crowns per share
* Including the partially used option, a total of 293,711,565 shares have been sold
* GE Capital will retain a 42 percent stake in Moneta after the partial sale of the overallotment allocation, the bank said. Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.