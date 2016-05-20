BRIEF-WISeKey to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business of INSIDE Secure

May 20 WISeKey International Holding Ltd
:
* Said on Thursday intends to acquire the secure Internet of
Things integrated circuit solutions and semiconductor business
from INSIDE Secure
* At closing, WISeKey would pay a cash consideration of 2
million Swiss francs ($2.02 million) (net of transferred cash)
and would issue a loan note convertible into WISeKey Class B
Shares in the amount of 11 million Swiss francs
* The signing and closing of the acquisition is anticipated
to occur in the third quarter of 2016
($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs)
