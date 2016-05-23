版本:
BRIEF-Westlake Chemical intends to revise or reaffirm proposal to Axiall

May 23 Westlake Chemical:

* Westlake Chemical provides update regarding its proposal to acquire Axiall Corporation

* On Friday, May 20, 2016 , Axiall's CFO advised Westlake's CFO that axiall had re-opened its data room to Westlake

* Will continue to proceed with its current proxy contest to replace Axiall's board

* Says Westlake currently intends to submit a revised proposal to Axiall, or reaffirm its current proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

