BRIEF-Spain's competition watchdog approves Slim's bid for FCC, Realia

May 25 Control Empresarial de Capitales SA de CV:

* Said on Tuesday Spain's competition watchdog CNMC approved bid by Carlos Slim's Control Empresarial de Capitales for FCC and indirectly Realia

* Says the bid is pending approval from the Mexican competition watchdog

