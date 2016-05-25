BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources reports Q4 revenue of $10 mln

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Neptune announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Neptune Sees FY 2017 revenue for Nutraceutical Segment to be greater than last 12 month fiscal 2016 revenue proforma of $41 million
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc Qtrly revenues of $10.0 million, up 161% versus last year
* In fiscal 2017, we expect significant growth in revenues and adjusted ebitda for nutraceutical segment
* Net loss was $379,000 for current quarter, versus a net loss of $10.7 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.