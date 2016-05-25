BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources reports Q4 revenue of $10 mln

May 25 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Neptune Sees FY 2017 revenue for Nutraceutical Segment to be greater than last 12 month fiscal 2016 revenue proforma of $41 million

* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc Qtrly revenues of $10.0 million, up 161% versus last year

* In fiscal 2017, we expect significant growth in revenues and adjusted ebitda for nutraceutical segment

* Net loss was $379,000 for current quarter, versus a net loss of $10.7 million in prior year