BRIEF-CalPERS asks shareowners of Devon energy to support climate change risk reporting proposal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
May 26 California Public Employees Retirement System
* Asks shareowners of Devon Energy corp to support proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting
* Iss, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote for proposal no. 5 at the Devon Energy Corp. Annual meeting on June 8, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1TLniX4) Further company coverage:
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.