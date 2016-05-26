版本:
BRIEF-CalPERS asks shareowners of Devon energy to support climate change risk reporting proposal

May 26 California Public Employees Retirement System

* Asks shareowners of Devon Energy corp to support proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting

* Iss, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote for proposal no. 5 at the Devon Energy Corp. Annual meeting on June 8, 2016 Source (bit.ly/1TLniX4) Further company coverage:

