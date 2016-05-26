版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch affirms rating on Invex Controladora at A(mex)

May 26 Invex Controladora SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday Fitch affirmed rating on Invex Controladora at national long term and short term level of A(mex) and F1(mex) respectively

* Outlook is stable

Source text: bit.ly/22qlZPr

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐