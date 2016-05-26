BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Consorcio Ara to positive, confirms rating

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Consorcio Ara SAB de CV :
* Said on Wednesday Standard & Poor's revised outlook on Consorcio Ara to positive from stable
* S&P confirmed rating on Consorcio Ara at mxA
Source text: bit.ly/1WPGmFZ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp