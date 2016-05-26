版本:
2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Consorcio Ara to positive, confirms rating

May 26 Consorcio Ara SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday Standard & Poor's revised outlook on Consorcio Ara to positive from stable

* S&P confirmed rating on Consorcio Ara at mxA

