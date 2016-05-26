BRIEF-Grupo Gigante sells Dos Patios y Diseno brand for $117.5 mln

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Grupo Gigante SAB de CV :
* Said on Wednesday sold to UIR Polanco SA de CV, unit of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH, property known as Corporativo Dos Patios, a Dos Patios y Diseno brand and related lease rights for $117.5 million plus VAT
* Says sold the asset to obtain funds to decrease debt and strengthen its business plan
Source text: bit.ly/249oZPC
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp