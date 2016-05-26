版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Grupo Gigante sells Dos Patios y Diseno brand for $117.5 mln

May 26 Grupo Gigante SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday sold to UIR Polanco SA de CV, unit of Union Investment Real Estate GmbH, property known as Corporativo Dos Patios, a Dos Patios y Diseno brand and related lease rights for $117.5 million plus VAT

* Says sold the asset to obtain funds to decrease debt and strengthen its business plan

Source text: bit.ly/249oZPC

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐