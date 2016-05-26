版本:
BRIEF-Romande Energie Holding acquires 5 pct equity interest in Societe Icaunaise SAS

May 26 Romande Energie Holding SA :

* Acquires a 5 pct equity interest in Societe Icaunaise SAS

* There is an option to acquire the remaining 95 percent that runs until Feb 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

