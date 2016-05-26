版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-S&P affirms rating on Unifin Financiera at BB

May 26 Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR :

* Said on Wednesday Standard & Poor's reaffirmed rating on Unifin Financiera at BB and on national level at mxA/mxA-2

* Outlook is stable

Source text: bit.ly/1WmAi7M

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐