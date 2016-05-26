BRIEF-WSP Global updates on irrevocable undertaking over Sweett Group shares

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 WSP Global Inc:
* Announces a revision to irrevocable undertaking given by Alastair Bloore
* Has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of scheme of about 28.20 per cent sweett shares
* Number of Sweett shares over which Bloore has provided an irrevocable undertaking has increased from 835,817 to 974,179 sweett shares representing about 1.42 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp