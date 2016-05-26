BRIEF-WSP Global updates on irrevocable undertaking over Sweett Group shares

May 26 WSP Global Inc:

* Announces a revision to irrevocable undertaking given by Alastair Bloore

* Has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of scheme of about 28.20 per cent sweett shares

* Number of Sweett shares over which Bloore has provided an irrevocable undertaking has increased from 835,817 to 974,179 sweett shares representing about 1.42 per cent