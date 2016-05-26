BRIEF-Park24's interim pretax profit apparently climbed roughly 17 pct in Nov-April half to just over 9 bln yen - Nikkei

May 26 Nikkei:

* Park24's interim pretax profit apparently climbed roughly 17 pct in the November-April half to just over 9 bln yen - Nikkei

* Park24's sales probably rose 7 pct to 93 billion yen in the November-April half - Nikkei

* For full year ending in October, Park24's pretax profit likely will grow 13 pct to a record 21 bln yen on a 7 pct sales increase to 192 bln yen - Nikkei