BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Philips Lighting unit IPO priced at 20 euros/shr

May 27 Goldman Sachs:

* Offering size of Philips Lighting unit is 750,000,000

* Offer with maximum size of over-allotment is 5625,000 shares

* Offer price of 20 euro per share for Philips Lighting unit

* Philips Lighting Newco B.V., to be converted and renamed to Philips Lighting N.V Further company coverage: