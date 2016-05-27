BRIEF-Goldman Sachs says Philips Lighting unit IPO priced at 20 euros/shr

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 Goldman Sachs:
* Offering size of Philips Lighting unit is 750,000,000
* Offer with maximum size of over-allotment is 5625,000 shares
* Offer price of 20 euro per share for Philips Lighting unit
* Philips Lighting Newco B.V., to be converted and renamed to Philips Lighting N.V Further company coverage:
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia