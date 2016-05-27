BRIEF-Big Lots says qtrly comparable store sales up 3 pct

May 27 Big Lots Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47 from continuing operations

* Qtrly comparable store sales increase 3.0 pct

* Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $0.79

* Increases outlook for fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS

* Inventory ended Q1 of fiscal 2016 at $807 million , compared to $835 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015

* Provides initial Q2 guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations of $0.42 to $0.47 per diluted share

* Provides initial Q2 guidance for comparable store sales in range of flattish to an increase of 2 pct

* Updates guidance for fiscal 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations to be in range of $3.35 to $3.50 per diluted share (non-GAAP)

* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2016 comparable store sales increase in low single digits

* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2016 increased 2.5 pct to $1,312.6 million

* FY earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $5.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: