BRIEF-Big Lots says qtrly comparable store sales up 3 pct

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Big Lots Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35 to $3.50 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47 from continuing operations
* Qtrly comparable store sales increase 3.0 pct
* Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $0.79
* Increases outlook for fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS
* Inventory ended Q1 of fiscal 2016 at $807 million , compared to $835 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015
* Provides initial Q2 guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations of $0.42 to $0.47 per diluted share
* Provides initial Q2 guidance for comparable store sales in range of flattish to an increase of 2 pct
* Updates guidance for fiscal 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations to be in range of $3.35 to $3.50 per diluted share (non-GAAP)
* Affirms guidance for fiscal 2016 comparable store sales increase in low single digits
* Net sales for Q1 of fiscal 2016 increased 2.5 pct to $1,312.6 million
* FY earnings per share view $3.30, revenue view $5.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments