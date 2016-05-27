版本:
BRIEF-Baxalta shareholders vote to approve combination

May 27 Baxalta Inc

* Baxalta says shareholders approved merger agreement with Shire with about 76.9 percent of shares outstanding cast in favor of proposal

* Baxalta shareholders vote to approve combination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

