BRIEF-Baxalta shareholders vote to approve combination

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Baxalta Inc
* Baxalta says shareholders approved merger agreement with Shire with about 76.9 percent of shares outstanding cast in favor of proposal
* Baxalta shareholders vote to approve combination
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments