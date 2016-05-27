BRIEF-PC Connection acquires Softmart; Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 PC Connection Inc
* PC Connection acquires Softmart
* PC Connection says founder and chairman of Softmart Richard Sloane will be leaving organization
* PC Connection Inc - Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* PC Connection Inc - Acquisition is expected to be accretive to PC Connection's earnings, excluding items
* PC Connection Inc - Softmart will continue to be operated under Softmart name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results