BRIEF-Tesla Motors says Q3 deliveries of about 24,500 vehicles, up about 70 pct from last quarter

UPDATE 1-Angry Birds maker Rovio to open game development studio in London
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
Oct 2 Tesla Motors Inc -
* Tesla Q3 2016 production and deliveries
* Says deliveries of approximately 24,500 vehicles in Q3 was an increase of just over 70 percent from last quarter's deliveries of 14,402
* Says delivered approximately 24,500 vehicles in Q3, of which 15,800 were Model S and 8,700 were Model X
* Says production rose to 25,185 vehicles in Q3, an increase of 37 percent from Q2 production of 18,345
* Says expect Q4 deliveries and production to be at or slightly above Q3
* Says guidance of 50,000 vehicles for the second half of 2016 is maintained
* Says starting in Q3, qtrly financial releases to no longer include non-GAAP revenue Further company coverage:
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors bailed out of sterling and stock markets in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union undermined appetite for risky assets.