BRIEF-Henderson CEO says merger with Janus means businesses can grow faster

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Henderson Global Investors
* Ceo andrew formica says of merger with janus "there is overlap in both our businesses...potential for businesses to grow even faster"
* Ceo andrew formica says janus henderson global investors will have london hq, but maintaining third listing in london "doesn't make sense"
* Ceo andrew formica says merger talks started at beginning of year, not affected by brexit vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.