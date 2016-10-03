版本:
BRIEF-Henderson CEO says merger with Janus means businesses can grow faster

Oct 3 Henderson Global Investors

* Ceo andrew formica says of merger with janus "there is overlap in both our businesses...potential for businesses to grow even faster"

* Ceo andrew formica says janus henderson global investors will have london hq, but maintaining third listing in london "doesn't make sense"

* Ceo andrew formica says merger talks started at beginning of year, not affected by brexit vote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

