BRIEF-Henderson CEO says merger with Janus means businesses can grow faster

Oct 3 Henderson Global Investors

* Ceo andrew formica says of merger with janus "there is overlap in both our businesses...potential for businesses to grow even faster"

* Ceo andrew formica says janus henderson global investors will have london hq, but maintaining third listing in london "doesn't make sense"

* Ceo andrew formica says merger talks started at beginning of year, not affected by brexit vote