BRIEF-PTC Inc says expects Q4 adj EPS, revenue to miss prior guidance

Oct 3 PTC Inc

* Expect Q4 2016 GAAP And Non-GAAP Revenue, And GAAP And Non-GAAP EPS To Be Below Low End Of Prior Guidance

* Ptc Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fy'16 Results; Bookings And Subscription Mix Expected To Be Significantly Above The High End Of Guidance

* Preliminary Bookings For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2016 Are Expected To Be Between $139 Million And $142 Million

* Also Expects Its Q4'16 Bookings Subscription Mix To Be Approximately 70%, Significantly Exceeding Its Prior Guidance Of 46%

* Expects FY'16 Restructuring Charges Of Approximately $75 To $80 Million