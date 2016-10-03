BRIEF-PTC Inc says expects Q4 adj EPS, revenue to miss prior guidance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 PTC Inc
* Expect Q4 2016 GAAP And Non-GAAP Revenue, And GAAP And Non-GAAP EPS To Be Below Low End Of Prior Guidance
* Ptc Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fy'16 Results; Bookings And Subscription Mix Expected To Be Significantly Above The High End Of Guidance
* Preliminary Bookings For Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2016 Are Expected To Be Between $139 Million And $142 Million
* Also Expects Its Q4'16 Bookings Subscription Mix To Be Approximately 70%, Significantly Exceeding Its Prior Guidance Of 46%
* Expects FY'16 Restructuring Charges Of Approximately $75 To $80 Million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
