BRIEF-China Green Agriculture reports qtrly earnings per share $0.15

Oct 3 China Green Agriculture Inc :

* Qtrly sales rose 0.6 percent to $79 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* For Q1 ending September 30, 2016, management expects net sales of $55 to $60 million

* For Q1 ending September 30, 2016, management expects EPS of $0.14 to $0.19

* Sees fiscal year 2017 revenue of $277 million to $300 million; sees FY 2017 EPS of $0.54 to $0.74