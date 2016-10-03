版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-MDA announces board and senior executive appointments

Oct 3 Macdonald Dettwiler And Associates Ltd

* William Mccombe appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer of SSL MDA Holdings

* MDA announces board and senior executive appointments to enable us access plan implementation

* Says remains on track to receive its required security clearances in Q4 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐