公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 15:21 BJT

BRIEF-AstraZeneca exec: $3.5 bln Brilinta sales goal no longer attainable

Oct 4 AstraZeneca Plc

* Executive Ludovic Helfgott tells Reuters $3.5 billion sales goal for Brilinta no longer attainable Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

