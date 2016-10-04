BRIEF-ABB CEO says can reach share price of 35 Sfr

Oct 4 ABB Ltd
* CFO (not CEO) says cash priority is organic growth, then
dividend, then acquisitions and buyback
* CEO says parts of power grids market growing at 3 pct per
year, sees other parts growing double digits -news conference
* CEO says power grids will emphasize higher margin
consultancy services and software in future
* CEO says share price of 35 Sfr is a level that we will
reach in appropriate time
* CEO says white collar productivity target has no headcount
reduction target
* CEO says takes shareholder ideas into consideration, but
doesn't mean have to follow every recommendation
* CEO declines to say what interest there was from potential
buyers for power grids business
