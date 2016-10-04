BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q1 net EPS from cont ops of $0.88

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Darden Restaurants Inc :
* Expects FY 2017 earnings per share $3.87 to $3.97
* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results; increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year; and announces new share repurchase authorization
* Q1 sales $1.71 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.3% for quarter
* Qtrly Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rose 2.0% percent
* Qtrly reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 39.7% to $0.88
* Authorized a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock
* Reaffirms its outlook for same-restaurant sales of approximately 1.0% to 2.0% for FY 2017
* Q1 Olive Garden sales $961.2 million versus $944.6 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.