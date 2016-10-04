版本:
BRIEF-Maxcom and Megacable sign deal to maintain services in 3 cities

Oct 4 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Megacable to maintain telecommunication services to clients in Queretaro, Tehuacan and Puebla

* Megacable to pay $12.9 million for the deal

