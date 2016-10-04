BRIEF-Grupo Lamosa completes purchase of Ceramica San Lorenzo

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 4 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV :
* Said on Monday completes purchase of Ceramica San Lorenzo for around $230 million
* Operation includes brands San Lorenzo and Cordillera, among others
* To finance the operation from two debt operations: syndicated loan from 2014 with Scotiabank for $200 million and a revolving credit line with Scotiabank for $70 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.