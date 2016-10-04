BRIEF-Phh corp estimates Merrill Lynch originations to contribute about $45 mln of pre-tax earnings for FY 2016

Oct 4 Phh Corp:

* Unit got notice from Bank of America, exercising its right to terminate, effective as of march 31, 2017, agreement with unit which provides private label origination services on behalf of Merrill Lynch 

* Bank of America N.A. has contractual right to request termination, transition assistance services up to 12 months following March 31, 2017 termination date

* Estimates Merrill Lynch originations will contribute approximately $45 million of pre-tax earnings for fiscal year 2016