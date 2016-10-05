版本:
BRIEF-Western Europe September car sales up 6.6 pct - LMC

Oct 5 LMC Automotive:

* Western European car sales rose 6.6 percent to 1.4 million in September

* Western European seasonally adjusted car sales rate (SAAR) rose to 14.48 mln in September, up 4.1 pct From August (Reporting by Laurence Frost)

