CORRECTED-BRIEF-Quantum announces preliminary Q2 results and update on new financing package

(Corrects first bullet to say company expects to report Q2 revenue in the range of $132 mln-$134 mln, not $134 mln)

Oct 6 Quantum Corp

* Expects to report Q2 revenue of $132 million-$134 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.9 million

* Quantum announces preliminary fiscal second quarter 2017 revenue Of $132 million-$134 million, up 13-15 percent year-over-year, with over 50 percent growth In scale-out storage

* Expects to be breakeven on both a diluted GAAP and diluted non-GAAP basis in Q2

* Made progress toward completion of a new financing package to refinance existing credit line