CORRECTED-BRIEF-Quantum announces preliminary Q2 results and update on new financing package

(Corrects first bullet to say company expects to report Q2
revenue in the range of $132 mln-$134 mln, not $134 mln)
Oct 6 Quantum Corp
* Expects to report Q2 revenue of $132 million-$134 million
versus I/B/E/S view $119.9 million
* Quantum announces preliminary fiscal second quarter 2017
revenue Of $132 million-$134 million, up 13-15 percent
year-over-year, with over 50 percent growth In scale-out storage
* Expects to be breakeven on both a diluted GAAP and diluted
non-GAAP basis in Q2
* Made progress toward completion of a new financing package
to refinance existing credit line
