版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 13:52 BJT

BRIEF-Aeroports de Paris converts SETA shares into OMA shares

Oct 7 Aeroports de Paris SA :

* Said on Thursday it has converted its SETA shares into Mexican airport operator OMA shares and announces its intention to sell these shares, while maintaining a technical and operational advisory mission with SETA

* Has informed Empresas ICA and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA of its decision to exercise its option to exchange its 25.5 pct shareholding in Servicios de Tecnologia Aeroportuaria S.A. de C.V. (SETA) for OMA's B shares, for 4.3 pct (approximately 3.2 pct net of taxes) of OMA's total shares, held by SETA

* Upon completion of the transactions, Groupe ADP should no longer be an equity investor either in SETA or in OMA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐