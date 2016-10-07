BRIEF-Aeroports de Paris converts SETA shares into OMA shares

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
Oct 7 Aeroports de Paris SA :
* Said on Thursday it has converted its SETA shares into Mexican airport operator OMA shares and announces its intention to sell these shares, while maintaining a technical and operational advisory mission with SETA
* Has informed Empresas ICA and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA of its decision to exercise its option to exchange its 25.5 pct shareholding in Servicios de Tecnologia Aeroportuaria S.A. de C.V. (SETA) for OMA's B shares, for 4.3 pct (approximately 3.2 pct net of taxes) of OMA's total shares, held by SETA
* Upon completion of the transactions, Groupe ADP should no longer be an equity investor either in SETA or in OMA
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.