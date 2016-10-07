BRIEF-Unifin Financiera: results of tender for senior notes due 2019

Oct 7 Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR :

* Reported on Thursday the final result of its tender offer to repurchase bonds holding 6.250 pct interest due in 2019

* Bondholders responded with consents for repurchase of 86.19 percent of outstanding amount of the bond, that is $316 million

* To pay investors $1020 per each $1000 of the value of the bond held

