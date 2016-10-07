BRIEF-Unifin Financiera: results of tender for senior notes due 2019

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 7 Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR :
* Reported on Thursday the final result of its tender offer to repurchase bonds holding 6.250 pct interest due in 2019
* Bondholders responded with consents for repurchase of 86.19 percent of outstanding amount of the bond, that is $316 million
* To pay investors $1020 per each $1000 of the value of the bond held
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing