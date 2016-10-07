BRIEF-Gentera's Banco Compartamos issues MXN 2.5 bln in notes

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
Oct 7 Gentera SAB de CV :
* Said on Thursday its main unit Banco Compartamos successfully issues 2.5 billion Mexican pesos ($129.80 million) in COMPART 16 and COMPART 16-2 notes
* Issues COMPART 16 for three years with TIIE28+47 pbs interest
* Issues COMPART 16-2 for seven years with fixed coupon of 7.5 percent
* Demand was 3.3 times the offered amount
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.