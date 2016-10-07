版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 19:02 BJT

BRIEF-Forterra Inc says sees U.S. IPO of upto $444.8 mln - SEC Filing

Oct 7 Forterra Inc :

* Sees U.S. IPO of upto $444.8 million - SEC Filing

* Offering 18.4 million shares in IPO; estimating IPO price per share will be between $19.00 and $21.00 Source text - bit.ly/2cWCun6

