BRIEF-PPG Industries sees Q3 adj EPS $1.54-$1.57 from cont ops

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 7 PPG Industries Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 Reported Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations To Be In Range Of 74 Cents To 77 Cents
* Ppg Provides Update On Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results
* Sees Q3 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.54 To $1.57 From Continuing Operations
* Sees Q3 2016 Sales About $3.8 Billion
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oard Of Directors Has Authorized A $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program.
* "We Are Reviewing Potential Actions To Reduce Our Overall Cost Structure"
* $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program In Addition To Company's Existing Share Repurchase Authorization Which Was Approved In 2014
* "We Are Disappointed With This Quarter's Eps Growth Rate As We Continue To Operate In A Sluggish Economic Environment"
* Expect Spending On Acquisitions, Share Repurchases For Combined Years 2015,2016 To Be At Top End Of Previousl Range Of $2 Billion - $2.5 Billion
* The Cost Actions Would Be In Addition To Restructuring Program Announced In 2015
PPG Industries Inc Sees Q3 2016 Reported Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations To Be In Range Of 74 Cents To 77 Cents
Q3 Earnings Per Share View $1.71, Revenue View $3.83 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing