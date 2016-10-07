版本:
BRIEF-Breaking Data Corp announces $4 million bought deal financing

Oct 7 Breaking Data Corp

* Entered agreement with Clarus Securities as lead underwriter to purchase 22.2 million units of co at $0.18 per unit

* Breaking Data Corp. announces $4,000,500 bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

