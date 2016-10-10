IFR Capital Markets Week Ahead - October 10, 2016

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Coming up this week in global capital
markets:
QUARTERLY CHECKUP
JP Morgan and Citigroup offer a first glimpse into how banks
have fared in the third quarter when they release earnings on
Friday. China growth worries, oil-mageddon and the Brexit vote
hit many hard in the first half, delaying deals and wrecking any
hopes of 2016 being a good year for underwriting and advisory.
First-half fees were down 23% on a year earlier, the slowest
start to a year since 2012.
But a pick-up during July, August and September appears to
have eased that pain. Investment banking fees were US$25bn in
the third quarter, well up on the US$18bn average of the first
two quarters. But the spoils have been unevenly split, with
almost all bulge-bracket names losing market share.
Third-quarter results should show how well individual firms are
balancing costs and revenues - and who could be in line for
deeper cuts.
A REAL POUNDING
All eyes will be on the sterling corporate bond market following
last Friday's 6.3% intraday collapse in sterling. Even before
the plunge, cracks had already begun to appear, with just £300m
of supply last week compared with the £1.1bn the week before.
With bonds selling off in response to the currency move, the
long pipeline of potential deals that had been building could be
at risk.
TAKING THE PIK?
French glass bottle maker Verallia will see just how far it can
push investors, as it sets pricing on a 500m payment-in-kind
deal that will be used almost solely to fund a dividend for
shareholders. Such trades have been rare in Europe since Phones
4U went bust in September 2014, one year after raising an
aggressive PIK deal to fund a dividend. "It'll be an interesting
litmus test of the market," one banker said.
BLACK IN VOGUE
Extraction Oil & Gas hopes to price the first IPO from the US
exploration and production sector in two years on Tuesday, in a
deal expected to raise US$600m. E&P may be back in
favour among investors after a doubling in oil prices since
February, but the sector isn't out the woods yet. Many US and
Canadian firms continue to struggle: over 100 firms owing a
collective US$68bn have filed for bankruptcy since the start of
last year.
LONG TIME NO SEE
Australia will put offshore appetite to the test with its first
30-year government bond. It is betting that investor demand for
duration will help reverse a decline in international
participation for AGBs over recent years. But the sovereign is
also taking precautions: given the extra challenges in executing
such a long trade, it has hired six banks rather than the normal
four as lead managers for the sale.
LISTING THE LISTINGS
OfficeFirst Immobilien wraps up bookbuilding for its IPO, with
the German property management firm eyeing 450m in primary
proceeds from the deal. The company previously struggled with
cost overruns linked to a mammoth Frankfurt office complex that
forced it into insolvency proceedings just three years ago. The
listing comes after talks with Blackstone to acquire the office
portfolio collapsed.
WAITING FOR RIYADH
A debut bond deal from Saudi Arabia is seen as imminent by many
in the markets. It has already chosen Citigroup, HSBC and JP
Morgan to manage the sovereign bond issue, in what could be one
of the largest emerging market debt offerings ever. The kingdom
is turning to international debt markets to help plug a budget
shortfall caused by the fall in oil prices in the last two years
.
OFFSHORE FINANCING
Avolon Holdings, a unit of Chinese aviation conglomerate HNA
Group, will turn to loan markets to raise US$8.5bn to fund its
US$10bn purchase of US-based CIT Group's aircraft leasing
business. HNA has been in an acquisition mode over recent years,
and unlike many of its Chinese peers, has turned to foreign
rather than domestic lenders to fund its shopping spree.
NON-RUNNER
Morgan Stanley will likely begin a dribble out of Lloyds Bank
shares this week. The US bank was tasked with selling 9.1% of
the bank owned by the UK last Friday. It comes after the UK
chancellor abandoned a plan to sell Lloyds shares to retail
investors. A previous promise offering them a sizeable discount
has made recouping the cash taxpayers invested in the bank
almost impossible.
FLOATING THE DOLLAR
Money-market fund reforms that come into effect on Friday could
further hike short-term bank borrowing costs, which have already
risen sharply in recent months. But many have done little to
tweak how they fund their operations, preferring to wait and see
how the changes shake up the market. The reforms require the
funds to let net asset values, previously kept steady at US$1,
float and be marked to market each day.
LAST WEEK IN NUMBERS
5bn - Proceeds from Innogy IPO, largest European flotation
since Glencore in 2011
18.5bn - Orders for Italy's 5bn 30-year bond, which priced
with a 2.85% yield
490m - Proceeds from Verallia's 500m PIK toggle deal to be
paid to shareholders
US$1.18 - Intraday low for sterling on Friday, the lowest in 31
years
7% - annual coupon on Bahrain's US$1bn 12-year conventional bond
(Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Ian Edmondson)