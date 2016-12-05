版本:
2016年 12月 5日

BRIEF-International Seaways Q3 loss per share $1.74

Dec 5 International Seaways Inc :

* Q3 revenue $80.8 million versus $131.1 million

* International Seaways reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $1.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

