公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management entered confidentiality agreement with Terraform Power - SEC filing

Dec 5 Brookfield Asset Management:

* On Dec. 3, 2016, co and Terraform Power entered into a confidentiality agreement - SEC filing

* Agreed to, among other things, for specified periods, non-disclosure obligations, standstill obligations with Terraform Power

* Agreed to restrictions on soliciting and hiring certain employees and consultants of Terraform Power and Sunedison Source text (bit.ly/2gGY6o7) Further company coverage:

