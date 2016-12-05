版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-LPL Financial Llc says Dan Arnold named CEO

Dec 5 LPL Financial Llc :

* LPL announces leadership transition

* Dan Arnold, LPL president, named President and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

