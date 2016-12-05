版本:
BRIEF-Teva appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee as President,CEO of its Global Generic Medicines Group

Dec 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Olafsson to step down as CEO of Global Generic Medicines Group, officially retiring at end of Q1, 2017

* Teva appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee as President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Generic Medicines Group, succeeding Siggi Olafsson

* Reaffirming its full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

