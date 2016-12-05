版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-NCL Corporation LTD announces pricing of $700 mln senior notes offering

Dec 5 NCL corporation ltd:

* NCL corporation LTD says notes are to be issued at par

* NCL Corporation LTD announces the pricing of $700,000,000 senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

