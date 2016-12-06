BRIEF-Schaffner Holding FY 2015/16 net profit down at CHF 0.4 mln

Dec 6Schaffner Holding AG :
* Sales of Schaffner Group decreased by 8% in FY 2015/16 to
185.6 million Swiss francs ($184.42 million), from 201.8 million
Swiss francs in 2014/15, the prior fiscal year (PY).
* FY operating profit (EBIT) was 1.6 million Swiss francs
(PY: 10.8 million Swiss francs), with an EBIT margin of 0.8%
(PY: 5.4%)
* In FY group earned net profit of 0.4 million Swiss
francs(PY: 7.7 million francs)
* AGM will propose to forgo payment of a dividend
* The developments in the Schaffner Group's key markets, the
geopolitical environment and the situation in currency markets
remain demanding
* For the medium term, Schaffner reaffirms its organic
growth target of more than 5% per year for sales and an EBIT
margin of 8%
($1 = 1.0064 Swiss francs)
