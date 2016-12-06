BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings reports Q3 EPS of $0.26

Dec 6 Francesca's Holdings Corp

* Francesca's reports a 15% net sales and a 7% comparable sales increase for the third quarter 2016 and increases full year guidance

* Francesca's Holdings Corp sees Q4 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.33 to $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $119.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $143 million to $148 million

* Q4 revenue view $144.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million

* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million

* Company plans to open five new boutiques and close three boutiques during fourth quarter