BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings reports Q3 EPS of $0.26

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Francesca's Holdings Corp
* Francesca's reports a 15% net sales and a 7% comparable sales increase for the third quarter 2016 and increases full year guidance
* Francesca's Holdings Corp sees Q4 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.33 to $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 sales $119.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07
* Sees Q4 2017 sales $143 million to $148 million
* Q4 revenue view $144.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million
* Company plans to open five new boutiques and close three boutiques during fourth quarter
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.