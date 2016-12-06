版本:
BRIEF-Medallion Midstream enters into LOI to build new Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline system

Dec 6 Medallion Midstream :

* Parties expect to finalize,sign agreement in Q1,new crude oil pipeline expected to start initial service in June

* Entered into LOI to build Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline system to provide oil gathering, transportation services for Parsley

* The Delaware Basin pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 100,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

