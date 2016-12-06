BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada posts Q4 earnings of C$0.45/share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Laurentian Bank Of Canada
* Laurentian bank reports 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.45
* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to C$236.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.47
* quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 8.0%
* quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.01 to $0.61 per share
* net interest income decreased by $1.9 million or 1% to $148.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016
* assets under management at Laurentian Bank securities at quarter-end $3.46 billion versus $3.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.