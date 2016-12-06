版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Western digital expects revenue about $4.75 bln in Q2

Dec 6 Western Digital Corp

* Sees Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15

* Western digital updates expectations for second fiscal quarter

* Sees Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15

* Sees Q2 revenue about $4.75 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐