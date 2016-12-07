版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 7日 星期三 16:07 BJT

BRIEF-Siemens says R&D investments to rise to 5 bln eur in fiscal 2017

Dec 7 Siemens

* Says investments in research and development to rise by 300 million to 5 billion eur in fiscal 2017

* Siemens says aims to achieve double-digit growth in software, digital services and cloud platforms every year through 2020

* Siemens says cooperation with ibm: IBM Watson analytics to be integrated into mindsphere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐