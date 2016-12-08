版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 15:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ocado says confidence in securing international deals "remains undiminished"

Dec 8 Ocado

* CFO says confidence in securing international deals "remains undiminished"

* CFO says has seen "no impact" on trade from Amazon Fresh launch

* CFO says start of operations at new Andover CFC will help company secure international deals Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐