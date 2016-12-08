BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reports Q3 loss per share $0.28

Dec 8 Yingli Green Energy:

* Yingli Green Energy reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue RMB 1.46 billion versus RMB 2.524 billion

* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd sees PV module shipments in Q4 of 2016 would be in range of 600MW TO 670MW

* Revised shipments guidance for full year of 2016 To 2.1 GW tO 2.2 GW